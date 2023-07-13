Left Menu

Himachal CM airlifts 9 stranded tourists from flood-affected Sangla

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday airlifted nine tourists stranded in Sangla town in Kinnaur district during his aerial survey of the flash flood-affected areas in the state. Sukhu asked the concerned officials to construct a concrete wall along Tong-Tong Che Nallaha, which also causes major damage during the rainy season.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-07-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 21:19 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday airlifted nine tourists stranded in Sangla town in Kinnaur district during his aerial survey of the flash flood-affected areas in the state. After conducting the aerial survey of Kullu, Mandi and Lahaul and Spiti districts, Sukhu visited Sangla and Kuppa Barrage and interacted with families hit by the flash floods.

About 118 tourists were evacuated by the Indian Air Force and sent to Choling from where they started a road journey towards Shimla.

Foreign nationals stuck in Sangla town thanked the chief minister for the relief and rescue operations. ''We were elated to see the head of the state personally overseeing rescue efforts,'' said Taali from Israel and Helen and Chester from New Zealand. Sukhu asked the concerned officials to construct a concrete wall along 'Tong-Tong Che' Nallaha, which also causes major damage during the rainy season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

