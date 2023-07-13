Noida Metro records all-time highest single-day ridership at over 88K

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Thursday said it recorded its all-time highest single-day ridership of 88,646 passengers on board the Noida-Greater Noida Metro on July 12.

The rise in ridership of the Aqua Line was attributed to a religious event being held in Greater Noida this week, among other factors, according to the metro operator.

This week the NMRC recorded 88,646 passengers on July 12, the second-highest of 58,231 on July 11 and 54,516 on July 10 during the ongoing 'Shrimad Bhagvad Katha', it said.

Previously, the Noida-Greater Noida Metro had recorded its highest single-day ridership of 56,168 passengers on January 16 when the Auto Expo was held in Greater Noida.

“It's a matter of pride to announce a remarkable milestone in NMRC's journey as it achieves the highest ridership of 88,646 on Wednesday and 58,231 on Tuesday since the inception of the metro service on January 26, 2019,” NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.

“This extraordinary achievement underscores the trust and the satisfaction of our valued customers and reinforces NMRC's commitment to providing hassle-free transport solutions,” she said in a statement.

“With an unwavering dedication to excellence, NMRC has consistently strived to deliver reliable, efficient, and convenient services to commuters in Noida, Greater Noida,” Maheshwari added.

She said the remarkable surge in ridership can be attributed to several factors, including implementing customer-centric policies and NMRC has managed to “elevate the commuting experience to new heights”.

Built at a cost of Rs 5,503 crore, the Aqua Line connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar over a distance of 29.7 km through 21 stations.

However, according to locals, one of the major shortcomings of the metro line has been its seamless connectivity with the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro. The distance between Aqua Line's Sector 52 metro station and Blue Line's Sector 51 metro station is barely 300 metres but passengers are required to exit one system before boarding the other, going through a lot of hassle-like security checks and separate ticketing system.

