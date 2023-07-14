Left Menu

Climate activists block runways at 2 German airports, disrupting flights for hours

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 14-07-2023 09:23 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 09:23 IST
Climate activists block runways at 2 German airports, disrupting flights for hours
  • Country:
  • Germany

Climate activists blocked flights at two German airports for several hours in protest against the most polluting form of transportation, and to demand tougher government action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The group -- Last Generation -- said several of its members entered the grounds of Hamburg Airport at around 6 am on Thursday and glued themselves to the runway on the first day of the school vacation in the north German city.

Dozens of flights were canceled and 10 arrivals had to be diverted to other airports, Germany's dpa news agency reported.

Members of the group also cut through a security fence at Duesseldorf Airport in the west and blocked an access route to the runway, disrupting several flights before operations resumed.

In a statement, the group accused the German government of lacking a strategy to tackle the climate crisis and called for immediate measures to cut emissions in the transportation sector, including ending tax exemptions for airline kerosene.

Aviation is responsible for a significant share of global emissions. If the sector were a country, it would rank in the top 10 global emitters, according to the European Commission.

Senior German government officials slammed the protests and called for them to end.

"The Last Generation isn't protecting the climate, they're engaged in criminal activity," said Transport Minister Volker Wissing, who has blocked several proposals for cutting emissions from road and air travel in recent years.

He and Justice Minister Marco Buschmann, both members of the Free Democratic Party, accused the activists of dividing society by preventing people from flying on "well-earned holidays." Last Generation insists its protests are peaceful, albeit disruptive, though motorists facing delays when the group blocks roads have at times attacked the activists.

German prosecutors raided the homes of several of the group's members in May on suspicion of forming or supporting a criminal organisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023