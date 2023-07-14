World Bank approves US$ 4.5M grant to improve quality of health services in Gambia

The World Bank Board today approved $4.5 million additional financing from the International Development Association (IDA)* to improve quality and utilization of essential health services and strengthen the national system for public health preparedness in The Gambia. The Board previously approved US$50 million for the Gambia Essential Health Services Strengthening Project. Further, in June 2023 a grant of US$4.33 million was also approved by the World Bank Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Program.

The Additional Financing will support the construction of a National Food and Drug Quality Control Laboratory (NFDQCL) and capacity building to prevent and detect health emergencies including establishing an electronic case-based surveillance system to facilitate immediate reporting of priority diseases and events.

Highlighting the significance of this financing Feyi Boroffice, World Bank Resident Representative, said: "This additional financing will play a vital role in strengthening The Gambia national system for public health preparedness."

The Task Team leader Dr. Samuel Lantei Mills also emphasized the positive impact of the additional financing. "These investments will contribute to the Government’s effort in testing medicines imported into the country, ensuring improved quality of healthcare for all Gambians," he said.