Maha: Driver of pickup van, more than 800 chickens killed in road accident
The driver of the pickup van, Prakash Dukre, died on the spot, the official of Murbad police station said, adding that more than 800 chickens being transported in the tempo were crushed to death.
The driver of a pickup van and more than 800 chickens being carried in another vehicle were killed after the two carriers collided at Murbad in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.
The incident occurred early on Thursday, they said. ''A tempo transporting chickens was on its way to Badlapur, while the pickup van was going towards Malshej Ghat. Around 5 am, the two vehicles collided near Ambele village, located around 10 km from Murbad,'' a police official said. The driver of the pickup van, Prakash Dukre, died on the spot, the official of Murbad police station said, adding that more than 800 chickens being transported in the tempo were crushed to death. The body of the driver was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and the process to dispose of the dead chickens was underway.
