Road accidents in Himachal leave six dead

In another accident, Rakesh Kumar 32 died as his vehicle fell into a gorge on KumarsainKirti Link road in Kumarsain tehsil of Shimla district on Thursday night.

PTI | Mandi | Updated: 14-07-2023 12:50 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 12:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people were killed while four others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Friday. They said five people were killed and four were injured as their vehicle fell into a deep gorge near Khushala on the Sundernagar-Karsog road in Mandi district late on Thursday night.

The occupants of the vehicle were returning to their homes after visiting Kamrunag temple when the accident took place. Preliminary investigations pointed out that the driver lost control over the vehicle, police said, adding the injured driver fled from the spot. The deceased was identified as Lala Ram (50), Roop Lal (55), Sunil Kumar (35), Gobind Ram (60) and Mohna (55), all residents of Sundernagar. In another accident, Rakesh Kumar (32) died as his vehicle fell into a gorge on Kumarsain–Kirti Link road in Kumarsain tehsil of Shimla district on Thursday night. Thirty-two people have died in road accidents in the state this monsoon season.

