Left Menu

European shares open lower but eye best week in over three months

European shares dipped on Friday, but remained on course for their biggest weekly percentage jump in over three months on hopes that easing inflation would allow the Federal Reserve could halt its interest rate hikes soon. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.2% by 0702 GMT.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 12:50 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 12:45 IST
European shares open lower but eye best week in over three months
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares dipped on Friday, but remained on course for their biggest weekly percentage jump in over three months on hopes that easing inflation would allow the Federal Reserve could halt its interest rate hikes soon.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.2% by 0702 GMT. Still, the index has gained 2.9% this week, on track for its best week since the end of March and nearly recouping all of the last week's losses.

Data on U.S. consumer and producer prices earlier this week stoked speculation that the economy had entered a disinflation phase and the Fed could pause its tightening soon after July. Keeping the STOXX 600 under pressure on Friday was a 0.6% drop in telecom firms, with Nokia falling 5.3% after lowering its full-year results outlook.

Its Swedish rival Ericsson fell 4.2% after reporting a 62% fall in second-quarter adjusted operating profit. Miners, among the biggest gainers this week, also fell 0.6%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023