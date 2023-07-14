Euro zone government bonds hold gains after powerful rally

Euro zone government bond yields were little changed on Friday, with bonds holding on to their gains after a powerful two-day rally triggered by soft U.S. inflation numbers.

Germany's 10-year bond yield was 1 basis point (bp) higher at 2.476% on Friday, after tumbling 18 basis points over the previous two days. Yields move inversely to prices. Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. inflation was 3% in June, the slowest rate since March 2021. That raised hopes that global central banks may not have to raise interest rates much further, causing bond yields to fall sharply.

Italy's 10-year yield was up 1 bp at 4.166% on Friday after sliding 27 bps over the previous two sessions. The bond is often seen as a benchmark for the euro zone's more indebted countries. "We are firmly of the view that we have seen the peaks in the yields of the major government bonds at the 10-year part of the curve, bar the UK," said Alexander Pelteshki, co-manager of the Aegon Strategic Bond Fund, in emailed comments.

"The era of large, front-loaded rate increases is behind us – from here on we expect incremental policy rate adjustments that are largely data-driven." Although analysts and traders now only expect one more interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve, taking rates to a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, the market is more divided on the European Central Bank.

Traders who bet on the path of interest rates slightly dialled down their bets on where ECB rates would peak after the U.S. inflation numbers. They now see them rising to just under 4%, having predicted a rise above 4% at the start of the week. Rates currently stand at 3.5%. Germany's two-year bond yield, which is sensitive to changes in interest rate expectations, was up 3 bps at 3.256% on Friday, after a 14-bp drop across the previous two sessions.

Societe Generale strategist Jorge Garayo advised clients to buy into bonds in anticipation of further falls in yields, in a research note on Thursday, although he said it would not be a straightforward path. Short-dated euro zone bond yields surged to their highest levels in years last week as investors braced for more ECB hikes. The German two-year yield hit a 15-year high of 3.393%, before dropping after the U.S. inflation report.

Minutes from the ECB's last meeting, released on Thursday, showed that policymakers thought they may need to keep increasing interest rates after this month. "The markets could remain choppy this summer as they ponder the timing of an ECB pivot," said SocGen's Garayo.

"We still expect yields to decline gradually as inflation remains sticky, preventing an abrupt drop in yields."

