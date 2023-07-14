Left Menu

Strikes at Britain's Gatwick Airport could hit summer holidays

(Adds detail in paragraph 2, Unite quote paragraph 3, Gatwick statement paragraph 4, background paragraphs 5-6) LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Workers at Britain's No.2 airport Gatwick will strike for eight days at the end of July and in early August, potentially causing cancellations and travel misery for thousands of passengers at the busiest time of year for summer holidays.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 14:06 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 14:06 IST
Strikes at Britain's Gatwick Airport could hit summer holidays

(Adds detail in paragraph 2, Unite quote paragraph 3, Gatwick statement paragraph 4, background paragraphs 5-6) LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) -

Workers at Britain's No.2 airport Gatwick will strike for eight days at the end of July and in early August, potentially causing cancellations and travel misery for thousands of passengers at the busiest time of year for summer holidays. The Unite trade union said around 950 workers, including ground handlers, baggage handles and check-in agents, will walk out in a pay dispute for four days from July 28-Aug. 1 and then another four days from Aug. 4-8.

"Given the scale of the industrial action, disruption, delays and cancellations are inevitable across the airport," Unite said in its statement. Gatwick, which is located about 30 miles south of London, said it will support airlines with their contingency plans to ensure flights operate as scheduled.

A key hub for leisure flights to southern European beach destinations, easyJet, TUI and British Airways all operate hundreds of daily flights. EasyJet has already

axed 2% of its summer flight schedule , mostly from Gatwick, over concerns that air traffic control issues will impact its schedule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023