OMG Media Ventures announced

PNN New Delhi [India], July 14: After achieving significant milestones in their respective careers in the entertainment industry, Ajay G. Rai, Mohit Chhabra, and Munish Sahni have decided to join forces for their new media venture called OMG Media Ventures. Their respective creative juices will flow to make an interesting concoction for us to devour.

The company's out-of-the-box approach will primarily focus on the production of Indian language films, web series, and music. Their goal is to explore captivating narratives, collaborate with diverse talents, and deliver entertaining and meaningful content to the audience. What sets this collaboration apart is the wealth of experience and expertise that these three individuals bring to the table. Ajay Rai, an Indian film producer and executive producer, has a remarkable track record with a string of successful films and series such as "Gangs of Wasseypur", "Chiller Party", "Paan Singh Tomar", "Kai Po Che", "Chhichhore", "Tabbar", and "Grahan" among others.

Mohit Chhabra, based in the UK, is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, having produced popular and successful projects like "Sergeant", "London Files", "London Confidential", "The Final Call", and more. Munish Sahni, the founder & chairman of Omjee's Group, boasts an impressive portfolio of over 300-350 films as a film producer and distributor, primarily in Punjabi cinema. He has been associated with highly successful Punjabi films such as "Carry On Jatta 3", the "Chal Mera Putt" series, "Shadaa", the "Rabb Da Radio" series, "Kali Jotta", and more. They have won the prestigious National Film award for two consecutive years in the category of Best Punjabi Films for "Harjeeta" and "Rabb Da Radio 2".

Collectively, these talent powerhouses believe that the entertainment industry is currently in its golden era, with a wealth of untold tales just waiting to be revealed. With this new endeavour, they are eager to push the envelope, and we can't hold our excitement to see what happens next!

