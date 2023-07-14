Euro zone government bonds hold gains after strong rally

Euro zone government bond yields inched up on Friday, but bonds largely held onto gains from the previous two days' powerful rally triggered by soft U.S. inflation numbers. Germany's 10-year bond yield was up two basis points (bps) on Friday at 2.47%, but was on track for the biggest weekly drop since the start of June, down 17 basis points (bps) since Monday. Yields fall when prices rise, and vice versa.

The small increase in European yields on Friday echoed moves in U.S. Treasuries after data showed U.S. consumers raised their inflation expectations

in July. But of much greater long-term significance was data on Wednesday showing that U.S. inflation was 3% in June on an annual basis, the slowest rate since March 2021. That raised hopes that global central banks may not have to raise interest rates much further, causing bond yields to fall sharply.

Italy's 10-year yield was up 2 bps at 4.144% on Friday after sliding 27 bps over the previous two sessions. The bond is often seen as a benchmark for the euro zone's more indebted countries. "We are firmly of the view that we have seen the peaks in the yields of the major government bonds at the 10-year part of the curve, bar the UK," Alexander Pelteshki, co-manager of the Aegon Strategic Bond Fund, said in emailed comments.

"The era of large, front-loaded rate increases is behind us - from here on we expect incremental policy rate adjustments that are largely data-driven." Although analysts and traders now only expect one more interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve, a move that would take its benchmark overnight interest rate to the 5.25%-5.50% range, the market is more divided on the outlook for the European Central Bank.

Traders who bet on the path of interest rates slightly dialled down their bets on where ECB rates would peak after the U.S. inflation numbers. They now see them rising to just under 4%, having predicted a rise slightly above 4% at the start of the week. Rates currently stand at 3.5%. Germany's two-year bond yield, which is sensitive to changes in interest rate expectations, was up 2 bps at 3.26% on Friday, after a 14-bp drop across the previous two sessions.

In a research note on Thursday, Societe Generale strategist Jorge Garayo advised clients to buy into bonds in anticipation of further falls in yields, although he said it would not be a straightforward path. Short-dated euro zone bond yields surged to their highest levels in years last week as investors braced for more ECB rate hikes. The German two-year yield hit a 15-year high of 3.393%, before dropping after the U.S. inflation report.

Minutes from the ECB's last meeting, released on Thursday, showed that policymakers thought they may need to keep increasing rates after this month. "The markets could remain choppy this summer as they ponder the timing of an ECB pivot," SocGen's Garayo said.

"We still expect yields to decline gradually as inflation remains sticky, preventing an abrupt drop in yields."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)