US STOCKS-Dow leads Wall St higher as UnitedHealth rallies
The Dow led Wall Street gains on Friday as insurer UnitedHealth Group kicked off the second-quarter earnings season on a strong note, while banks pared early gains despite JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo posting strong profits. UnitedHealth Group jumped 7.2% after the health insurer's quarterly profit beat analysts' average estimate, as the industry bellwether's expenses came in lower than feared.
- Country:
- United States
The Dow led Wall Street gains on Friday as insurer UnitedHealth Group kicked off the second-quarter earnings season on a strong note, while banks pared early gains despite JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo posting strong profits.
UnitedHealth Group jumped 7.2% after the health insurer's quarterly profit beat analysts' average estimate, as the industry bellwether's expenses came in lower than feared. Rivals Humana and Cigna rose 2.9% and 4.4%, respectively.
Among big banks, JPMorgan Chase was marginally higher after rising as much as 2.7% in early trading on posting a 67% jump in profit as it earned more from borrowers' interest payments and benefited from the purchase of First Republic Bank. Wells Fargo gained 0.8% after reporting a 57% rise in quarterly profit.
Banks, however, warned of stress among consumers and that losses in the commercial real estate segment would increase. "They've had a pretty good earnings report, but the comments during the conference calls were a little bit cautious which doesn't give people enough reason to say, 'I need to buy this stock today'," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager, Dakota Wealth.
Citigroup fell 2.9% after the lender's quarterly profit tumbled 36% as weakness in its trading business blunted gains in its personal banking and wealth management unit. State Street declined 10.1% after the custodian bank missed quarterly revenue expectations amid a drop in servicing, management and foreign exchange trading fees.
The S&P 500 banks index shed 0.8%, erasing early gains. BlackRock shares fell 1.7% after the world's largest asset manager posted a 1.4% decline in quarterly revenue.
Of the 30 companies in the S&P 500 index that have reported earnings to date, 80% beat analysts' expectations, as per Refinitiv Data. At 11:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 110.50 points, or 0.32%, at 34,505.64, the S&P 500 was up 6.94 points, or 0.15%, at 4,516.98, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 47.97 points, or 0.34%, at 14,186.54.
U.S. stocks were on course for robust weekly gains, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq set for its best week since mid-March. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 ended the last two sessions at more than one-year highs after data signaled easing price pressures in the U.S., boosting hopes the Federal Reserve could wind up its rate-hiking cycle soon.
Among megacaps, Microsoft gained 1.9% after brokerage UBS turned bullish on the tech giant, with a "buy" rating, while chipmaker Nvidia hit a fresh record high. AT&T shed 4.3% to hit a 20-year low after J.P. Morgan downgraded its rating on the telecom firm to "neutral."
Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 3.03-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.46-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 33 new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 76 new highs and 44 new lows.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. judges block bans on transgender youth healthcare in Kentucky, Tennessee
Japanese populist calls for say over any use of U.S. nuclear bombs
Smoke from Canadian wildfires settles over U.S. Midwest and East
U.S. Supreme Court buoys religious employees who seek accommodations at work
U.S. Supreme Court curbs affirmative action in university admissions