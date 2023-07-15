Goods train derails near Jaipur
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-07-2023 10:09 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 09:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Jaipur on Saturday, resulting in the cancellation of at least seven other trains, officials said.
They said the incident occured between the Asalpur Jobner and Hirnoda stations of the Jaipur-Madar railway section.
While work is underway to restore the tracks, the North Western Railway has cancelled the Jaipur-Marwar (19735), Marwar-Jaipur (19736), Jaipur-Jodhpur (22977), Jodhpur-Jaipur (22978), Ajmer-Jaipur (09605), Jaipur-Ajmer (09606) and the Jaipur-Suratgarh (19719) trains for Saturday, a spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hirnoda
- Jaipur
- Jaipur-Jodhpur
- Ajmer-Jaipur
- Marwar-Jaipur
- Jaipur-Ajmer
- Jodhpur-Jaipur
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajasthan assembly polls: AIMIM chief Owaisi to hold public meeting in Jaipur today
Asaduddin Owaisi highlights fissures within the ranks of Congress in Jaipur
Anytime Astro Unveils An Innovative Astrology Kiosk At Jaipur Airport, Bringing Personalized Astrological Insights On The Go!
Man booked for sexually harassing foreigner in Jaipur
Jaipur warms up to 132nd Durand Cup grand trophy tour