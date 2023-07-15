Tamilnadu Paralympic Association Transforms Rural Differently-Abled Youth into Athletes: State Association President Er. Chandrasekar's Vision for Excellence

NewsVoir Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 15: The Tamilnadu Paralympic Association is making remarkable strides in transforming rural differently-abled youth into athletes, under the visionary leadership of Association President Er. Chandrasekar. As the World Paralympic Championship unfolds in Paris, India's representation by over 40 talented athletes has garnered attention, securing the country's 17th rank in the tournament.

President Er. Chandrasekar, along with Secretary B. Kirubakara Raja and Para Athletics Chairman Sathyanarayana, has traveled to Paris to provide guidance and support to the Indian Paralympians. Notably, Thangavelu Mariyappan, a disabled athlete hailing from a small village in Tamil Nadu, who has achieved Olympic success also participating in the championship. The World Paralympic Championship in Paris, France, has attracted participants from 52 countries worldwide. Among them, over 40 talented differently-abled young athletes proudly represent India on the global stage. With their commendable performances, India has secured the 17th rank in the tournament so far.

Expressing his views, Tamilnadu Paralympic Association State President Er. Chandrasekar stated, "Born in a small village in Tamil Nadu, Thangavelu Mariyappan, a disabled athlete, has achieved Olympic success. Similarly, many players in rural areas lack proper training and guidance. We are diligently working towards enabling their participation in regional competitions, preparing them for state and national tournaments." "Tamil Nadu's athletes have been undergoing rigorous training and actively participating in competitions with the ultimate goal of succeeding in international events. To aid their progress, trainers who have excelled at the national level have been appointed to provide comprehensive training. It is the association's belief that these athletes will not only secure medals but also bring glory to India," said Association President Er. Chandrasekar.

He added, "The selection process for eligible athletes to participate in the upcoming Asian Paralympic Games in October is currently underway. Furthermore, Indian athletes are undergoing intense training in preparation for the International Paralympic Games scheduled to take place in China." "Athletes, who have excelled at local levels, have now risen to world-level tournaments, fueling hopes for further glory. The Tamil Nadu Paralympic Sports Association is actively working to ensure the names of these remarkable individuals from Tamil Nadu find a place in the record books," Er. Chandrasekar stated.

