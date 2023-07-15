Left Menu

Shah, Scindia discuss capacity expansion at airports

Updated: 15-07-2023 20:01 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia along with officials from various departments on Saturday discussed the plans for enhancing capacity as well as manpower at certain airports.

The government has been taking various measures to boost infrastructure and manpower at airports, including at Delhi airport, amid rising domestic air passenger traffic.

''Met Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation Shri @AmitShah Ji, along with AAI, CISF, BCAS & Immigration officials to review the plan for capacity and manpower expansion at certain airports,'' Scindia said in a tweet.

He also said, ''we are committed to ensuring smooth processing of air passengers in the upcoming peak travel season.'' Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal, officials from Airports Authority of India (AAI), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) also attended the meeting.

Domestic air passenger traffic grew nearly 19 per cent to around 1.25 crore in June compared to the year-ago period.

According to the latest official data, domestic carriers flew 124.87 lakh people in June.

India is also one of the fastest growing civil aviation markets in the world.

