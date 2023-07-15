Four kanwariyas killed in separate road accidents in UP's Muzaffarnagar since Friday

Left Menu

Four kanwariyas were killed and several injured in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district between Friday and Saturday, the police said.Chapar SHO Amarpal Sharma said Sahil 24 of Panipat died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Sisona on Saturday. Meanwhile, 30 pilgrims were taken to the district hospital for treatment after being injured in separate accidents during the last two days.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 15-07-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 20:55 IST
Chapar SHO Amarpal Sharma said Sahil (24) of Panipat died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Sisona on Saturday. In another accident, 30-year-old Vishal of Sonipat district died after falling from a truck on the Haridwar-Delhi Highway.

Sanjay (23) and his uncle Ajmer (45), both residents of Hisar district in Haryana, were injured after a speeding car hit their motorcycle near the toll plaza in the Chapar area on Friday. They succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, Sharma said. Meanwhile, 30 pilgrims were taken to the district hospital for treatment after being injured in separate accidents during the last two days. According to from the district hospital on Saturday, 150 pilgrims have been admitted for treatment since July 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

