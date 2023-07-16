Left Menu

United Airlines pilots reach agreement in principle to receive about 35% pay increase

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2023 02:58 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 02:58 IST
Pilots at United Airlines will get cumulative 34.5%-40.2% increase in pay raises in a new contract, their union said on Saturday.

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which represents about 14,000 pilots at the Chicago-based carrier, said they reached an agreement in principle with United management, which includes substantial improvements to compensation, as well as advancements in quality of life, vacation, and other benefits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

