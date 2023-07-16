United Airlines pilots reach agreement in principle to receive about 35% pay increase

Pilots at United Airlines will get cumulative 34.5%-40.2% increase in pay raises in a new contract, their union said on Saturday.

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which represents about 14,000 pilots at the Chicago-based carrier, said they reached an agreement in principle with United management, which includes substantial improvements to compensation, as well as advancements in quality of life, vacation, and other benefits.

