Left Menu

Yamuna Bank Metro Station opened for public as water recedes

Entry and exit of passengers at Yamuna Bank Metro Station on the Blue Line has been reopened after the Yamuna registered a drop in its water level, officials said on Sunday. The water level in the river on Sunday was recorded at 205.98 metres.The Delhi Metro authorities had on Thursday suspended entry to the Yamuna Bank Metro Station after it was rendered inaccessible due to waterlogging.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2023 13:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 13:40 IST
Yamuna Bank Metro Station opened for public as water recedes
  • Country:
  • India

Entry and exit of passengers at Yamuna Bank Metro Station on the Blue Line has been reopened after the Yamuna registered a drop in its water level, officials said on Sunday. Entry and exit at the station had been closed on Thursday due to the rise in the Yamuna River water level. The river has been in spate for the last one week, swelling to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978, and inundating several key areas in Delhi. The water level in the Yamuna in Delhi came down to 207.98 metres at 11 pm on Friday from 208.66 metres on Thursday, three metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. The water level in the river on Sunday was recorded at 205.98 metres.

The Delhi Metro authorities had on Thursday suspended entry to the Yamuna Bank Metro Station after it was rendered inaccessible due to waterlogging. ''Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, interchange facility is available,'' the DMRC had said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India
4
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023