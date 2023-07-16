Left Menu

Passenger train hits vehicle in Nagaland, none hurt

PTI | Dimapur | Updated: 16-07-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 19:31 IST
A passenger train collided with a vehicle at an unauthorised railway crossing in Nagaland's Dimapur district on Sunday, an RPF officer said.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident, he said.

The incident took place between Rangapahar and Dimapur railway stations around 11 am on Sunday when the Lalgarh-Dibrugarh Avadh Assam Express was passing through the area.

Suddenly, a vehicle came on the tracks at an unauthorised railway crossing created by road users near Thahekhu village and was hit by the train, he said.

However, the incident did not affect the movement of the train and it continued with its journey towards Dibrugarh in Assam, the officer said.

The driver of the vehicle fled the spot after the incident and a case has been registered with the local RPF station, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

