MP: Six killed in collision between SUV and truck near Sagar

PTI | Sagar | Updated: 16-07-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 19:49 IST
At least six persons were killed and another was injured when the SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck near Sagar city in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday evening, police said. The incident occurred near Bamori Doodar on the Sagar-Jabalpur Road under Sanodha police station limits, some 20 km from the district headquarters, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ashoka Chourasia said.

He said out of seven persons travelling in the SUV, six were killed on the spot while another is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The identity of the deceased persons is being established, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

