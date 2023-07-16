MP: Six killed in collision between SUV and truck near Sagar
At least six persons were killed and another was injured when the SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck near Sagar city in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday evening, police said. The incident occurred near Bamori Doodar on the Sagar-Jabalpur Road under Sanodha police station limits, some 20 km from the district headquarters, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ashoka Chourasia said.
He said out of seven persons travelling in the SUV, six were killed on the spot while another is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
The identity of the deceased persons is being established, the police officer said.
