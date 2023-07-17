1 dead, 1 critically injured after being knocked from gondola at Quebec resort
One person died and another was critically injured when they were knocked out of a sightseeing gondola at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort, authorities said.
Quebec provincial police said the crash occurred shortly before noon when a piece of construction equipment struck the gondola at the mountain resort around 105 km northwest of Montreal.
Police said in an email that the other passenger was taken to a Montreal-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators from the major crimes division were sent to the scene.
The Tremblant Resort Association declined to comment on the accident but said in a post on Facebook that activities at the mountain were suspended after the accident.
