Fire in battery box of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train; no casualty

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-07-2023 09:11 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 09:11 IST
A fire broke out in the battery box of a coach of the Vande Bharat train heading from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal to New Delhi on Monday morning, a senior railway official said.

There were 20-22 passengers in the coach and they were shifted to other coaches immediately. No injury to anyone was reported in the incident, the official told PTI.

Some railway staffers noticed the fire at around 6.45 am in the battery box of C-12 coach following which the Rani Kamalapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat train was immediately stopped between Kurwai and Kaithora stations in Vidisha district, he said.

The blaze was immediately brought under control, the official said.

Railway staff was conducting the repair work, he said.

