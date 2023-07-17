Marathon NextGen Realty Ltd Reports a Superb 154% YoY Growth in Q1 of FY24

Marathon NextGen Realty Ltd, a leading Mumbai-based real estate developer, announced a strong financial performance for the first quarter of FY 24. Marathon NextGen Realty has residential and commercial projects at various locations in the MMR market.

The recently announced financial performance for the Q1 of FY24 shows remarkable growth in sales, pre-sales and collections, with the company recording pre-sales amounting to Rs. 245 crores.

Commenting on the company's performance, Mr Chetan Shah, Chairman & MD of Marathon NextGen Realty Limited said, ''The previous quarter has been one of the best for us in recent years. There is a high demand for the majority of our projects in the MMR market. We remain positive about our growth and focus on improving our financial performance by reducing debt and generating healthy cash flows. With a robust launch pipeline in the coming months, we are optimistic about continuing our growth trajectory in FY24''.

Operational Highlights for Q1 FY24 Area Sold The company sold 1,84,991 sq. ft., marking a phenomenal 74% increase compared to the same period last year.

Sales Value The sales value for Q1FY24 has soared to Rs. 323 crores. This is a remarkable 154% surge over the same period the previous year.

Collections The collections for Q1FY24 stood at Rs 233 crores, a mammoth 92% increase compared to last year.

Net Debt The net debt of MNRL for Q1FY24 stood at Rs 830 crores.

The company also achieved some major milestones in the quarter. Its flagship commercial project Marathon Futurex, which is one of the largest commercial projects in the city by floor plate, received OC until the 38th floor.

''The remarkable growth in sales coupled with an overwhelming response from customers has set the stage for a remarkable FY24. These outstanding figures reflect a higher demand for Marathon properties and our ability to deliver excellence to our customers,'' said Mr Mayur Shah, Managing Director of Marathon NextGen Realty Limited.

Here's a detailed summary of Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited during Q1FY24: Particulars Q1FY24 Q1FY23 YoY(%) Q4FY23 QoQ(%) Area sold 1,84,991 1,06,607 74 % 1,53,958 20 % Sales Value 323 127 154 % 226 43 % Collection 233 121 92 % 202 15 % ''What lies ahead for Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited is even more exciting. We have a robust pipeline of upcoming launches across high-growth locations in MMR. We are committed to shaping the skyline of Mumbai and creating structures that stand the test of time,'' said Mr. Mayur Shah.

*Pre-sales are the sales where advance money is received however the transactions aren't registered. This is in addition to the Sale Value as mentioned above * Numbers include full value of JV projects.

About Marathon NextGen Realty Ltd.

For over 52 years now, Marathon Group has been helping shape Mumbai's skyline. Founded in 1969 by Ramniklal Zaverbhai Shah, the Group has completed over 100 projects in the city with a portfolio encompassing townships, affordable housing, luxury residential, retail, small business spaces, and corporate parks. Marathon is design-driven and engineering-focused with a leadership team comprising technocrats. Mr Chetan Shah, Chairman & Mr Mayur Shah, Managing Director, have completed their engineering from the US and the third generation of the company comprising the three Directors – Mr Kaivalya Shah, Mr Parmeet Shah, and Mr Samyag Shah are highly qualified having completed their education from the US and bringing years of real estate experience. Marathon has strong in-house capabilities in design, engineering, execution, marketing, sales and prides itself on its transparency, customer-centricity and is among one of the most trusted Developers.

The Group has ongoing projects & land banks at Lower Parel, Byculla, Mulund, Bhandup, Thane, Dombivli and Panvel.

