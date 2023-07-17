G Square promotes G Square Build Assist, India’s first ever Post Plot Purchase Guidance for easy Villa Construction

SRV Media Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 17: G Square, South India's largest plot promoter and Tamil Nadu's No.1 Real estate developer recently announced the promotion of the first-of-its-kind industry assistance service, G Square Build Assist. Designed to offer unparalleled support and guidance to customers interested in building their dream villas in their own plots, G Square Build aims to transform the way people approach residential living spaces in India.

G Square Build Assist goes beyond the conventional real estate offerings by providing comprehensive assistance post plot purchase, right from the initial building plan approval to grahapravesam, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience for the customers. G Square through G Square Build Assist will provide a wealth of expertise and dedicated in-house specialists including skilled architects, construction management teams and engineers who can be utilized to build the perfect home in the purchased plot. One of the key highlights of G Square Build Assist is its extensive network of collaborations with over 65 renowned brands in the construction industry. These strategic partnerships enable G Square Build Assist to provide customers with access to the best resources, materials, and expertise for their villa projects. Whether it's sourcing high-quality building materials, engaging with skilled architects and engineers, or coordinating with reliable contractors, G Square Build Assist ensures that the villa construction is executed fast and every aspect of it is handled with utmost care, precision and quick hassle-free approvals.

"We are thrilled to introduce G Square Build Assist, a game-changer in the realm of plotted development," said Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director, G Square Realtors Private Limited. "Our goal is to empower customers, guide them and further go a step ahead to complete the journey of plot purchase by providing assistance in building their dream home. This assistance will go from the initial building plan approval to the auspicious Grahapravesam ceremony. The decision making process of the project will however remain completely with the customers, they will have the freedom to overlook their project and our operations. We will merely provide them with expert opinions and options. We want the customer to know that unlike most real estate developer and plot promoters, our relationship with the customers does not end with the completion of the plot purchase transaction, but goes beyond till the customer setups their dream house. With our wide network of brand associations, we offer an unmatched level of service and quality, presenting customers with premium real estate consultation and service. Another major highlight is that G Square Build Assist and its associated team of experts will be effectively instrumental in eliminating the time consuming process of acquiring construction based approvals and document provision, which is usually experienced while purchasing a living space or when one tries to get the job done independently or through a local consultant." G Square Build Assist addresses the growing demand for personalized and luxurious living spaces by offering customers the opportunity to design and construct their dream villas with complete freedom, customization options and expert consultation. By leveraging their expertise and industry collaborations, G Square Build Assist ensures that every customer receives a tailor-made dream home that meets their unique preferences, specifications, and budget. G Square Build Assist is applicable among all the 75 projects that is spread across the brand's operating cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mysuru and Ballari.

G Square is South India's No.1 Real Estate Developer that brings to you a lifestyle-defining curation of upscale selections to choose from. Our proactive and keen sense of identifying opportunities has helped build many dream houses and iconic businesses within G Square's secured communities. Over 10000+ happy customers have trusted the transparent and hassle-free ownership of land in South India's most potential addresses with G Square's easy housing transactions. Spread across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, Mysuru & Ballari over the past 10 years, we have delivered the most lucrative investment lands with world class amenities in G Square's secured communities. With "2 Years of Free Maintenance" and all essentials covered, we aim to empower families and businesses to build the next chapter of their life on land they own.

