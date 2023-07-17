Left Menu

Sitara Ghattamaneni launches PMJ Sitara Collection

Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata, said that she spent her first salary for acting in a commercial for charity. Along with the preview of a PMJ Jewels short sweet feature film "Princess" in which she acted, she also launched the look book SITARA collection at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Banjara Hills along with her mother Namrata Ghattamaneni today in Hyderabad.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2023 12:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 12:45 IST
Sitara Ghattamaneni launches PMJ Sitara Collection
Sitara Ghattamaneni launches PMJ Sitara Collection. Image Credit: ANI
Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata, said that she spent her first salary for acting in a commercial for charity. Along with the preview of a PMJ Jewels short sweet feature film "Princess" in which she acted, she also launched the look book SITARA collection at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Banjara Hills along with her mother Namrata Ghattamaneni today in Hyderabad.

Sitara is the first star in the country to have a signature collection on her name. Sitara also interacted with the media on this occasion. She said that she likes movies, and is very interested in acting in movies. She said that she learnt confidence from her mother. She said her father Mahesh Babu was very happy to see the launch of SITARA signature collection by PMJ Jewels at Times Square, New York and was very emotional when he saw the Ad Video. Namrata also said their son Gautham might enter films but currently interested in his studies.

The short film is directed by Shourya Paruvu and PMJ Jewels will release the short film officially on July 19, 2023. PMJ Jewels Principal Designer Director - Dinesh Jain, Director Rakshitha Jain, Nimesh, Kiran, Seema, Shilpa and others participated in this launch program. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC). ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

