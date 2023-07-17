Tepid China data, Richemont pull down European shares
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.5% by 0706 GMT. Shares of other China-exposed luxury firms such as LVMH , Hermes and Kering slumped between 2% and 2.7%.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.5% by 0706 GMT. The benchmark index posted gains of nearly 3% in the previous week, driven by hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could wind up its interest rate hikes soon. Data on Monday signalled China's economy grew at a frail pace in the second quarter on weaker demand, leading to a fall in commodity prices, which dragged miners and energy firms down 1.6% and 0.8%, respectively.
Shares of Richemont dropped nearly 7% after the world's second-biggest luxury firm reported a 19% rise in its quarterly organic sales, but fell short of analysts' estimates. Shares of other China-exposed luxury firms such as LVMH , Hermes and Kering slumped between 2% and 2.7%.
