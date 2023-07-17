Left Menu

West Bengal: Rail blockade affects train services on Sealdah-Naihati line

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-07-2023 13:12 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 13:12 IST
West Bengal: Rail blockade affects train services on Sealdah-Naihati line
  • Country:
  • India

Train services on the Sealdah-Naihati main line of Eastern Railway were affected on Monday morning owing to a rail blockade at the Barrackpore station, inconveniencing hundreds of passengers going to work, an official said.

The agitation, demanding a foot overbridge at the northern end of the railway station in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, led to the cancellation of 12 EMU locals and the delay of 20 other suburban trains, he said.

The blockade, which started at 9.07 am, was withdrawn at 10.44 am, following which normal train services resumed.

Eastern Railway spokesperson Kausik Mitra said that a proposal for the construction of a new foot overbridge at the station has already been sent to the Railway Board for approval.

''The construction work will begin as soon as the necessary approval from the Board is received,'' he said.

Senior officials, including the divisional railway manager of Sealdah, discussed the issue with the agitators, following which the blockade was withdrawn.

The agitation inconvenienced hundreds of passengers during the morning rush hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023