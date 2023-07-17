West Bengal: Rail blockade affects train services on Sealdah-Naihati line

Train services on the Sealdah-Naihati main line of Eastern Railway were affected on Monday morning owing to a rail blockade at the Barrackpore station, inconveniencing hundreds of passengers going to work, an official said.

The agitation, demanding a foot overbridge at the northern end of the railway station in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, led to the cancellation of 12 EMU locals and the delay of 20 other suburban trains, he said.

The blockade, which started at 9.07 am, was withdrawn at 10.44 am, following which normal train services resumed.

Eastern Railway spokesperson Kausik Mitra said that a proposal for the construction of a new foot overbridge at the station has already been sent to the Railway Board for approval.

''The construction work will begin as soon as the necessary approval from the Board is received,'' he said.

Senior officials, including the divisional railway manager of Sealdah, discussed the issue with the agitators, following which the blockade was withdrawn.

The agitation inconvenienced hundreds of passengers during the morning rush hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)