Left Menu

EU may still loan Tunisia $1 bln if it secures IMF support

The European Union could still lend Tunisia's battered economy 900 million euros ($1.0 billion), an EU official said on Monday, but further talks will be in the third quarter and depend on a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Talks on a $1.9 billion IMF loan have been stalled since October after President Kais Saied rejected terms including subsidy cuts and a reduction in the public wage bill. ($1 = 0.8900 euros)

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2023 14:15 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 14:12 IST
EU may still loan Tunisia $1 bln if it secures IMF support
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union could still lend Tunisia's battered economy 900 million euros ($1.0 billion), an EU official said on Monday, but further talks will be in the third quarter and depend on a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Talks on a $1.9 billion IMF loan have been stalled since October after President Kais Saied rejected terms including subsidy cuts and a reduction in the public wage bill. "Macro assistance is still on the table but this needs to meet IMF conditions," said the EU official with knowledge of the negotiations.

"Tunisia says it may not need an IMF agreement so we will see in Q3." Tunisia is on the edge of a major debt crisis and is suffering from shortages of essential goods. Most debt is internal but there are foreign loan repayments due later this year, and credit ratings agencies have said Tunisia may default.

On Sunday, the European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc will allocate 100 million euros ($112.36 million) to Tunisia as part of a "strategic partnership" deal to combat human trafficking and promote investment and trade. ($1 = 0.8900 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023