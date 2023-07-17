Left Menu

Karnataka exploring collaboration with Foxconn Industrial Internet

In a Twitter post, the Congress-led Karnataka government’s IT minister Priyank Kharge said, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister of Commerce and Industries MB Patil have assured Foxconn Industrial Internet of a conducive environment for growth and development in the state.

Karnataka exploring collaboration with Foxconn Industrial Internet (Image tweeted by @PriyankKharge). Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka government is exploring potential collaboration with Foxconn Industrial Internet. As the name suggests, it is one of the global leaders in industrial internet solutions.

"The partnership holds tremendous promise for boosting industrial growth, creating huge employment opportunities and propelling Karnataka as a leader in the vertical," Minister Kharge tweeted, attaching pictures from the meeting between the company officials and the chief minister, among others. The Chief Minister held a consultation with the delegation led by Foxconn Industrial Internet CEO Brand Cheng.

Separately, last month, the new government in Karnataka said it extended an invitation to business magnate Elon Musk to set up businesses in the southern state a day or two after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla and Twitter chief Elon Musk and invited him to explore opportunities in India for investments in electric mobility and the rapidly expanding commercial space sector. Karnataka's Minister for Commerce and Industries, Infrastructure MB Patil, in a Twitter post then, said that his state Karnataka is the "ideal destination" for Tesla's expansion into India.

Patil said Karnataka is focused on being the hub for technology and manufacturing to propel the state for the next decades. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

