Sawan Kapoor wins Outstanding Leadership Award for the Best Career Coaching System

NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 17: Sawan Kapoor-India's leading and renowned career coach has recently been awarded with Education 2.0-Outstanding Leadership Award for the Best Career Coaching System in recognition of his contributions to the field of Education and Learning at the Education 2.0 Conference Dubai, held on 19th - 21st June.

Education 2.0 Conference, Dubai is a knowledge-intensive event that attracts global leaders in the education sector and brings fresh insights to empower the global learning community. The event received over 5500 applications, but only 41 nominees were selected for this recognition, recording an acceptance rate below 1%. Award winers included research scientists, university administration heads, ed tech founders and renowned faculty from globally established institutions. Delighted with the recognition, Sawan Kapoor said, "This award recognises the hard work, commitment and effort my team puts in for each and every one of our learners. Serving career aspirants and working professionals enables the Indian dream and I feel humbled and grateful to have played a small part in helping our most important national asset, our vibrant population achieve a higher quality of life."

The nominees in the Education 2.0 were adjudged on the parameters - Leader's Reputation (a trailblazer and role model in the industry), Achievements & Accolades, Professional Experience in the field, Creative Thinking and Decisive Leadership. These five parameters exhibit an individual's demonstrated history of exceptional contributions and long-range vision to guide people benefit humanity through learning and education. Sawan was also a part of three-panel discussions and a fireside chat at the conference where he spoke on topics such as The Future Of Work & Micro Credentials, he spoke on Energising Industry-Academia Collaborations, and he also addressed panels on Elevating Education Management and Compassionate Leadership That Creates Lasting Impact.

Sawan Kapoor is known as the 'The Career Guy' coaching India's promising working professionals. He is also the CEO of India's oldest lighting firm, Kapoor Lamp Shade Company and has successfully trained over 2,00,000 professionals in the last three years. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

