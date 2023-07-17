Left Menu

Foxconn subsidiary proposes to set up another iPhone plant in Karnataka

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting with the Foxconn Industrial Internet CEO Brand Cheng and other delegates here on Monday. Industries Minister MB Patil and IT Minister Priyank Kharge too participated in the meeting.

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2023 15:25 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 15:25 IST
Foxconn subsidiary proposes to set up another iPhone plant in Karnataka
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Foxconn Industrial Internet CEO Brand Cheng (Image: CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

iPhone assembler Foxconn has a proposal to set up another supplementary plant in Karnataka, according to the state government release. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting with the Foxconn Industrial Internet CEO Brand Cheng and other delegates here on Monday. Industries Minister MB Patil and IT Minister Priyank Kharge too participated in the meeting. As per the proposal, Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii), a subsidiary of Foxconn, proposes to invest Rs 8,800 crore, the release said, adding this would create 14,000 jobs and the land required for the project is about 100 acres.  "The delegates of the company will be taken to Tumakuru to examine the available land at Japan Industrial Township in Tumakuru today itself," it added. Fii will engage in manufacturing screens, and outer coverings apart from making mechanical components needed for phones. This would operate as a supplementary plant to the end assembly unit situated at Devanahalli. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the southern state has an ecosystem to enable the growth of industries.

He said his government would take the initiative to make available human resources with the required skill sets.

Industries minister MB Patil, in the release, stated that the statement government would extend all cooperation for the proposed projects. He said that the government was ready to consider other company proposals such as setting up a semiconductor manufacturing unit if it comes forward. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023