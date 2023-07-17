Left Menu

Choice International Q1 profit jumps to Rs 21.3 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2023 17:47 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 15:43 IST
Brokerage house Choice International on Monday reported a nearly three-fold growth in profit after tax to Rs 21.3 crore in the June quarter.

In comparison, the broking company had a PAT of Rs 7.7 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

Its total revenue jumped 77 per cent to Rs 139.3 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 78.7 crore in 2022-23.

Choice International said 59 per cent of its revenues came from the stock broking business, 28 per cent from the advisory segment and the remaining 13 per cent from its non-banking financial company segment.

The company added 41,000 demat accounts in the June quarter, taking the total number to 7.21 lakh.

In late afternoon trade on the BSE, shares of Choice International gained 2.21 per cent to Rs 354.1 apiece.

