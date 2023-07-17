DGFT implements Advance Authorisation Scheme under Foreign Trade Policy

Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) implements the Advance Authorisation Scheme under the Foreign Trade Policy, which allows duty-free import of inputs for export purposes. The eligibility of inputs is determined by Sector-specific Norms Committees based on input-output norms.

To make the norms fixation process more efficient, the DGFT has created a user-friendly and searchable database of Ad-hoc Norms fixed in the previous years. These norms can be used by any exporter without requiring a Norms Committee review as outlined in the Foreign Trade Policy 2023. The database is hosted on the DGFT Website (https://dgft.gov.in) and allows users to search using Export or Import Item Description, Technical Characteristics, or Indian Tariff Classification ITC (HS) codes.

To access the database, the exporter or public may visit the DGFT Website under Services --> Advance Authorisation/DFIA --> Ad-hoc norms. If an ad-hoc norm matches the item description, specified wastages, and complies with the provisions outlined in the Handbook of Procedures (HBP), applicants may choose to apply for an Advance Authorisation under the "No-Norm Repeat" basis. This option allows users to obtain an advance authorisation without approaching the Norms Committee again, reducing the workload and enabling faster processing, subject to provisions as outlined in FTP/HBP.

This trade facilitation measure simplifies the advance authorisation and norms fixation process, resulting in shorter turnaround times for exporters, improved ease of doing business, and reduced compliance burden.

(With Inputs from PIB)