Left Menu

DGFT implements Advance Authorisation Scheme under Foreign Trade Policy

To make the norms fixation process more efficient, the DGFT has created a user-friendly and searchable database of Ad-hoc Norms fixed in the previous years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2023 17:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 17:17 IST
DGFT implements Advance Authorisation Scheme under Foreign Trade Policy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) implements the Advance Authorisation Scheme under the Foreign Trade Policy, which allows duty-free import of inputs for export purposes. The eligibility of inputs is determined by Sector-specific Norms Committees based on input-output norms.

To make the norms fixation process more efficient, the DGFT has created a user-friendly and searchable database of Ad-hoc Norms fixed in the previous years. These norms can be used by any exporter without requiring a Norms Committee review as outlined in the Foreign Trade Policy 2023. The database is hosted on the DGFT Website (https://dgft.gov.in) and allows users to search using Export or Import Item Description, Technical Characteristics, or Indian Tariff Classification ITC (HS) codes.

To access the database, the exporter or public may visit the DGFT Website under Services --> Advance Authorisation/DFIA --> Ad-hoc norms. If an ad-hoc norm matches the item description, specified wastages, and complies with the provisions outlined in the Handbook of Procedures (HBP), applicants may choose to apply for an Advance Authorisation under the "No-Norm Repeat" basis. This option allows users to obtain an advance authorisation without approaching the Norms Committee again, reducing the workload and enabling faster processing, subject to provisions as outlined in FTP/HBP.

This trade facilitation measure simplifies the advance authorisation and norms fixation process, resulting in shorter turnaround times for exporters, improved ease of doing business, and reduced compliance burden.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023