0.23 lakh workers enrolled under ESI scheme in May: Ministry of Labour

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2023 17:51 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 17:51 IST
About 20.23 lakh new employees have been added to Employees' State Insurance Scheme in May 2023, the provisional payroll data put out by the Ministry of Labour and Employment showed Monday. In April, 17.9 lakh individuals were added to its fold.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise. Around 24,886 new establishments were registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation in May.

Out of the total 20.23 lakh employees added during the month of May, 9.40 lakh employees up to the age group of 25 years constitute the majority of new registrations, which is 47 per cent of the total employees. Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 3.96 lakh in May 2023.

The data shows that a total of 71 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of May 2023. ESIC takes care in case of incidences of sickness, maternity, disablement and death due to employment injury and provides medical care to insured persons and their families. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

