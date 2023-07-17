Left Menu

Freight train derails in southeast Pennsylvania, but no known injuries or hazards

A freight train derailment in southeast Pennsylvania early Monday spurred precautionary evacuations, but officials said no injuries were reported and there was no known hazard to the public.The 40-car CSX train, which was operating on tracks owned by Norfolk Southern, derailed around 450 am in Whitemarsh Township.

PTI | Whitemarshtownship | Updated: 17-07-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 18:10 IST
A freight train derailment in southeast Pennsylvania early Monday spurred precautionary evacuations, but officials said no injuries were reported and there was no known hazard to the public.

The 40-car CSX train, which was operating on tracks owned by Norfolk Southern, derailed around 4:50 am in Whitemarsh Township. More than a dozen cars appeared to be off the tracks.

It wasn't immediately known what was inside them. Hazmat teams were at the site, but it wasn't immediately clear if anything was leaking from any of the cars. The cause of the derailment was under investigation.

Norfolk Southern — and the entire rail industry — has been under intense scrutiny since one of its trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio, creating towering black smoke, forcing evacuations and raising environmental worries.

