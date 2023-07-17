Left Menu

Police probing bomb threat received on Delhi airport Facebook page last week

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 20:52 IST
Police probing bomb threat received on Delhi airport Facebook page last week
  • Country:
  • India

The police here are investigating a bomb threat received on the Delhi airport's Facebook page over the weekend, officials said on Monday.

The airport's Facebook account received the threat on Saturday from a person with user id 'Vishesh sajjanhar' after which an FIR was lodged and a probe launched.

A senior police officer told PTI the threat appears to be a hoax but the investigation is on to locate the sender's whereabouts.

''The message is not specific and vaguely hints to target Air India flight with some Pakistan connection,'' the officer added. The message sent on the Facebook page reads, ''Bomb runway, AirIndia Dubai delhi bom, Pakistan, Vishesh, Immigration, Emirates 517, N Bombs (sic).'' The social media shift-incharge of the Delhi Airport immediately informed the IGI Airport Police after the message landed, and the probe was started.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
3
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023