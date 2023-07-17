Left Menu

Tinplate Company of India Q1 profit plummets 97 pc to Rs 2.62 crore

The Tinplate Company of India Ltd has posted a 96.91 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 2.62 crore in the June quarter, dragged by lower income. Domestic steel major Tata Steel owns a 74.96 per cent stake in Kolkata-headquartered Tinplate Company of India Ltd TCIL, a tinplate producer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 20:54 IST
Tinplate Company of India Q1 profit plummets 97 pc to Rs 2.62 crore
  • Country:
  • India

The Tinplate Company of India Ltd has posted a 96.91 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 2.62 crore in the June quarter, dragged by lower income. The company's profit was at Rs 84.98 crore in the year-ago period, the Tata Steel subsidiary said in a regulatory filing on Monday. Total income also trimmed to Rs 931.27 crore from Rs 1,017.17 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses increased to Rs 927.66 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, as against Rs 903.46 crore in 2022-23. Domestic steel major Tata Steel owns a 74.96 per cent stake in Kolkata-headquartered Tinplate Company of India Ltd (TCIL), a tinplate producer. From its plant in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), TCIL caters to 40 per cent of the overall domestic tinplate market and exports contribute to 15-20 per cent of its sales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
3
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023