HDFC Bank net profit jumps 29 pc on core income growth, trading gains

Core income growth and trading gains helped HDFC Bank post a 29 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter at Rs 12,370 crore.

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender reported a 30 per cent jump in net profit for the April-June period at Rs 11,952 crore.

This is one of the fastest profit growth rates reported by the city-headquartered lender, which recently completed the merger of its mortgage financier parent HDFC into itself with effect from July 1 onwards.

A few years ago, it had a multi-quarter run of having a 30 per cent jump in net profits till the slowing economy tempered it to around 20 per cent levels.

HDFC Bank, however, showed a decline in profits when compared to the preceding March quarter.

Its total income for the quarter under review rose to Rs 61,021 crore, as against Rs 44,202 crore in the year-ago period. Operating expenses rose to Rs 15,177 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 11,355 crore in the year-ago period, as per a regulatory filing In the reporting quarter, core Net Interest Income (NII) grew 21 per cent to Rs 23,599 crore, helped by 15.8 per cent advances growth, while the Net Interest Margin expanded to 4.1 per cent on the overall assets.

The other income came at Rs 9,230 crore, but it was the trading gains of Rs 552 crore as against a loss of Rs 1,077 crore in the year-ago period, which helped the bottom line.

The total deposits grew by over 19 per cent when compared to the year-ago period, but when compared with the preceding March quarter, the growth was a slow 1 per cent. HDFC Bank chief financial officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan explained to reporters that the first quarter is always slow on this front, and added that the bank's base had grown by over Rs 1.50 lakh crore in Q4FY23.

Share of the low-cost current and saving accounts slipped to 42.5 per cent, which was explained by Vaidyanathan to the switch of deposits to the higher yielding term deposits by customers. The bank also allows for the switch to happen, he said, pointing out that this way, it can retain the relationship with a customer. Its provisions and contingencies for the reporting quarter were at Rs 2,860 crore, as against Rs 3,122 crore in the year-ago period, and also helped the profit growth.

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.17 per cent when compared to 1.28 per cent in the year-ago period, but was marginally higher when compared with the 1.12 per cent in the preceding March quarter-end.

Its overall branch strength was 7,860, with 52 per cent of them being in semi-urban and rural areas, and the rest in urban pockets. Vaidyanathan said though there has been a slow start in the first quarter, the bank will continue to add branches in the same rate as it did during FY23, when it added over 1,400 branches. From a loan book composition perspective, retail assets accounted for about 47 per cent of the book, while 53 per cent are in wholesale ones, Vaidyanathan said.

Immediately after the merger, the share of retail advances in the merged balance sheet will be about 53 per cent courtesy higher share of low ticket loans made by HDFC, he said, adding that the same will go up as the bank pushes more retail products.

HDFC Bank's overall capital adequacy stood at 18.9 per cent as of June 30, 2023, and was well above regulatory requirements. In a call with analysts, the bank said it is confident of meeting cash reserve ratio and statutory liquidity ratio requirements.

The overall number of employees grew to 1,81,725 at the end of June. Vaidyanathan said the overall attrition at the bank is over 30 per cent, with the rate touching even 50 per cent at the lowest levels. The cost-to-income ratio for the bank came at 42 per cent, and Vaidyanathan exuded confidence that the same will go down gradually to the average of about 40 per cent. There will be some costs related to the merger going ahead, but the same are manageable, the bank feels. He, however, made it clear that investments in distribution will be essential going forward because of the access to funding that the reach provides. Among its subsidiaries, HDB Financial Services' net profit grew to Rs 567 crore from Rs 441 crore and HDFC Securities' net was flat at Rs 189 crore.

HDFC Bank shares closed 2.07 per cent up at Rs 1,679.20 a piece on the BSE on Monday, as against gains of 0.80 per cent on the benchmark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)