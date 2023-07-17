Left Menu

Traffic movement resumes on Ring Road after Yamuna water level recedes; few restrictions still in place

Traffic movement has resumed on Ring Road as the Yamuna water level has receded but some restrictions are still in place, an advisory issued on Monday said.The movement has resumed on Ring Road in both carriageways between the Wazirabad flyover via Majnu ka Tila and the Kashmiri Gate ISBT for medium and light vehicles, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 21:31 IST
The movement has resumed on Ring Road in both carriageways between the Wazirabad flyover via Majnu ka Tila and the Kashmiri Gate ISBT for medium and light vehicles, it said. Traffic movement has also resumed for medium and light vehicles in the carriageway from ISBT Kashmiri Gate via Salimgarh bypass up to the IP flyover.

In view of waterlogging just before the IP flyover, commuters are advised to take the left turn towards Vikas Marg and further take the loop or U-turn to go towards Sarai Kale Khan, the advisory said. Both carriageways of Outer Ring Road from Mukarba to Wazirabad have been opened for light vehicles and buses, it said.

The Ring Road carriageway from Sarai Kale Khan to the IP flyover via the Geeta Colony underpass towards the ISBT is now open for medium and light vehicles via Hanuman Setu, the advisory added. It said the Ring Road from Rajghat to Shanti Van - Monkey Bridge - Yamuna Bazar is still closed, as is the old iron bridge from Pushta to Shamshan Ghat is closed. The Kashmiri Gate ISBT is also closed, the advisory said. In view of mud and slippery road conditions, MGM road from Raj Ghat to Shanti Van and from Shanti Van to Y point is closed for traffic, it said.

There are no restrictions on vehicles carrying essential commodities or services and relief materials, the advisory added.

Amid a receding trend, the water level of the Yamuna in Delhi rose slightly to 205.58 metres on Monday morning from 205.52 metres the night before. The water level of Yamuna, which breached the previous record of 207.49 metres last week and crossed 208 metres on July 12, was still flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

