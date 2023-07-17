Left Menu

Ecobank named Africa’s Best Bank for SMEs by Euromoney Awards for Excellence

The Ecobank Single Market Trade Hub, which supports the AfCFTA’s single African market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lomé | Updated: 17-07-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 21:57 IST
Ecobank named Africa’s Best Bank for SMEs by Euromoney Awards for Excellence
In selecting Ecobank as Africa’s Best Bank for SMEs the judges based their decision on Ecobank’s longstanding and unwavering commitment to satisfying the needs of SMEs. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ecobank (www.Ecobank.com), the leading pan-African Banking Group, has been named Africa’s Best Bank for SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) by the prestigious Euromoney Awards for Excellence for the second year running, having also won the accolade in 2022.

 

Jeremy Awori, Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Group, said: “This award reflects Ecobank’s absolute commitment to supporting African SMEs and our continuous suite of innovations – financial and non-financial – to spur their growth and success. We aim to be the bank of choice for Africa’s SMEs. Undoubtedly, these SMEs are the key drivers for Africa’s economic growth, as they create jobs, generate prosperity while eliminating poverty across the continent.”

Ecobank has launched major initiatives for the benefit of SMEs during the last 12 months including:

The Ecobank Single Market Trade Hub, which supports the AfCFTA’s single African market. The hub is a one-stop shop providing information about the AfCFTA, access to Ecobank’s full range of trade facilitation products and solutions (covering trade finance, advisory, payments and collections) as well as a marketplace for products, services and businesses across Africa.

RapidCollect, which enables Ecobank’s business customers to receive payments from their clients in their home country and across Ecobank’s network of 33 affiliates, instantly and at a lower cost than any other cross-border solution.

The partnership with Mastercard Farm Pass through which we have digitised the agricultural value chain for smallholder farmers, simplifying and better securing the process for obtaining a fair price for produce.

Ellevate Equip Leadership Programme for our women led or focused business customers. Modules include emotional intelligence; leading with authenticity; defining strategic leadership; mastering influence, decision-making; and negotiating for results.

The Financial Literacy Series equipping SME Managers and owners with necessary financial education. The first in the series was ‘Preparing SMEs for the Capital Markets’ and it attracted nearly 3,500 registered participants.

 

In selecting Ecobank as Africa’s Best Bank for SMEs the judges based their decision on Ecobank’s longstanding and unwavering commitment to satisfying the needs of SMEs.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J sues in latest bid to halt Medicare drug price negotiations; Pfizer, Flagship Pioneering to invest $100 million in drug discovery and more

Health News Roundup: J&J sues in latest bid to halt Medicare drug price nego...

 Global
2
SpaceX's Falcon 9 to launch 15 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today

SpaceX's Falcon 9 to launch 15 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today

 United States
3
Reliance shares hit all-time high ahead of Q1 results, Jio Financial’s demerger

Reliance shares hit all-time high ahead of Q1 results, Jio Financial’s demer...

 India
4
Maha: Infant falls into drain as woman loses grip while walking on railway tracks in rain-hit Thane district

Maha: Infant falls into drain as woman loses grip while walking on railway t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Time for You: The Art of Switching Gears from Work to Personal

Harvesting the Future: The Agtech Revolution in Action

Boost Productivity, Reduce Stress: Mindfulness and Meditation Tips for the Workplace

From India to the World: UPI Sparks a Global Revolution in Digital Payments

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023