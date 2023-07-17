Unused train coach catches fire at Daund station yard in Pune; no one hurt
PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-07-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 22:38 IST
- Country:
- India
An unused train coach parked in a yard at Daund railway station near Pune caught fire on Monday, an official said.
The incident took place around 4.30 pm and railway staff doused the blaze in 10-15 minutes, he said.
No one was hurt and train operations were not affected as the coach was on a side track, he added.
The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement