Left Menu

1 dead and 76 injured in a bus crash on a major highway in southeastern Czech Republic

PTI | Prague | Updated: 17-07-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 23:02 IST
1 dead and 76 injured in a bus crash on a major highway in southeastern Czech Republic
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Two buses collided Monday on a Czech highway in the southeast of the country, killing one of the bus drivers and injuring 76, officials said.

The regional rescue service said the accident took place near the second-largest Czech city of Brno, on the D2 highway.

One of the buses hit the back of the other, which was going from the capital of Hungary, Budapest, to Prague, officials said.

Some of the 14 seriously injured people were transported by helicopters to nearby hospitals, the service said.

Police said the highway that links Czechia with the capital of Slovakia, Bratislava, had to be closed in both directions for several hours. Long lines of traffic formed on the highway, causing delays.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is now underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Journey to One Dollar: Unraveling Dogecoin's Potential

The Journey to One Dollar: Unraveling Dogecoin's Potential

 Global
2
Experts unveil 'Atmanirbhar Suraksha' campaign as India progresses towards rapid urbanization

Experts unveil 'Atmanirbhar Suraksha' campaign as India progresses towards r...

 Global
3
Uniswap: Revolutionizing Decentralized Trading and Liquidity Provision

Uniswap: Revolutionizing Decentralized Trading and Liquidity Provision

 Global
4
Spain election: Bike lanes, low-emission zones in crosshairs in rightist-run cities

Spain election: Bike lanes, low-emission zones in crosshairs in rightist-run...

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023