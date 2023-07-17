1 dead and 76 injured in a bus crash on a major highway in southeastern Czech Republic
Two buses collided Monday on a Czech highway in the southeast of the country, killing one of the bus drivers and injuring 76, officials said.
The regional rescue service said the accident took place near the second-largest Czech city of Brno, on the D2 highway.
One of the buses hit the back of the other, which was going from the capital of Hungary, Budapest, to Prague, officials said.
Some of the 14 seriously injured people were transported by helicopters to nearby hospitals, the service said.
Police said the highway that links Czechia with the capital of Slovakia, Bratislava, had to be closed in both directions for several hours. Long lines of traffic formed on the highway, causing delays.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is now underway.
