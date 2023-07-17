Central Railway has transported 1,540 dead bodies to various parts of the country between March 2020 and June 2023

Left Menu

Updated: 17-07-2023 23:44 IST
Mumbai, Jul 17 (PTI) Central Railway on Monday said it had transported 1,540 dead bodies between March 2020 and June this year from its four divisions to various parts of the country as part of 'noble social responsibility'.

Mumbai division ferried 131 dead bodies during this financial year, while the highest number of 731 dead bodies was transported during 2022-23, followed by 432 in 2021-22 and 193 in 2020-21, a CR release said.

''The railway charges approximately Rs 1000 to 1500 for transporting dead bodies to a longer distance from Mumbai to the north or south of the country. When a parcel compartment of four tonnes is not filled due to transportation of dead bodies, CR suffers a loss of Rs 30,000,'' it said.

''But more than this earning, a great noble cause of carrying a dead body is served. Its a noble social responsibility of railway. Dead bodies are transported in the SLR compartments attached to every mail or express train,'' the release added.

Since transporting dead bodies via road is time consuming, most people prefer railways, the CR release claimed.

