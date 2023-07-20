Foreign tourist arrivals in Jan-April at 79 pc of same period in 2019: Govt

Foreign tourist arrivals in India during January-April reached 79 per cent of arrivals during the same period in 2019, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

In a written response to a query, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said the ministry has been working closely with the home and the external affairs ministries for easing of the visa regime in the country.

''As per provisional data received from (the) Bureau of Immigration, the Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India during January to April, 2023, reached 79 per cent of FTAs during the same period in 2019,'' Reddy said in the Rajya Sabha.

The tourism ministry endeavours to position India as a preferred destination in the tourism generating markets to promote various tourism products and destinations and to increase India's share in the global tourism market, he said.

The objectives are met through an integrated marketing and promotional strategy and a synergised campaign, in association with the travel trade, state governments and Indian missions overseas, the minister added.

He said the e-visa scheme is now available to nationals of 166 countries in five categories -- e-Tourist Visa, e-Business Visa, e-Medical Visa, e-Conference Visa and e-Medical Attendant Visa. An e-visa is valid for entry through 29 designated airports and five designated seaports.

The promotional activities include participation in travel fairs and exhibitions; advertising in the local print, electronic and outdoor media; organising roadshows, India evenings, seminars and workshops; organising and supporting Indian food and cultural festivals; offering brochure support to tour operators; and joint advertising or promotions with airlines, tour operators and other organisations, the government said.

In order to boost visitor arrivals, the tourism ministry has declared 'Incredible India! Visit India Year 2023', he said.

The ministry participated in major international travel fairs and exhibitions in important tourist generating and in emerging and potential markets to showcase and promote the country's tourism products. Among others, it participated in the World Travel Market - 2022 in London, FITUR 2023 in Madrid and ITB Berlin - 2023.

The ministry held B2B meetings with tour operators, travel agents and various other stakeholders and organised press meets to apprise the travel media of India's preparedness to welcome international tourists post the Covid pandemic, Reddy said.

To facilitate the networking of the travel trade, India evenings were also organised during the country's participation. India pavilions showcased varied tourism products, including culture, heritage and niche products such as cuisine, wellness, yoga, wildlife and luxury etc, he added.

