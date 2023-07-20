Left Menu

U.S. House passes bill allowing older pilots, other aviation reforms

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-07-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 20:23 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to raise the mandatory commercial pilot retirement age to 67 from 65 and make other aviation reforms, Republican House leaders said Friday.

The House bill approved 351 to 69 reauthorizes Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) aviation safety and infrastructure programs for the next five years.

House lawmakers did not agree to add additional round-trip flights at Washington Reagan National Airport that had been sought by Delta Air Lines, and opted to retain pilot training rules that were adopted after a February 2009 fatal passenger airplane crash near Buffalo.

