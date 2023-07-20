Ukraine to nationalise Sense Bank from its Russian owners

Ukraine's central bank said on Thursday it plans to nationalise Sense Bank, one of the country's top commercial banks, from its Russian owners. Sense Bank will be put under a temporary administration on Friday, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said.

Sense Bank said on its website that Mikhail Fridman owns 32.86% of ABH Holdings S.A. which is a majority owner of Sense Bank, while Petr Aven owned 12.4% of the holding.

