Ukraine to nationalise Sense Bank from its Russian owners
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 20-07-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 20:49 IST
Ukraine's central bank said on Thursday it plans to nationalise Sense Bank, one of the country's top commercial banks, from its Russian owners. Sense Bank will be put under a temporary administration on Friday, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said.
Sense Bank said on its website that Mikhail Fridman owns 32.86% of ABH Holdings S.A. which is a majority owner of Sense Bank, while Petr Aven owned 12.4% of the holding.
