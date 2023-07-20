Euro zone yields rise as U.S. data cast doubt on quick end of tightening

Euro zone government bond yields rose on Thursday as U.S. data cast some doubts on expectations that the central banks' tightening cycle will be over soon. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose 11 basis points to 3.85% after data showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, boosting expectations the Federal Reserve may continue hiking interest rates if the economy remains strong.

Euro area borrowing costs recently dropped as investors positioned for inflation globally to slow and central bank rate hikes to peak soon. The yield on Germany's 10 year bund was up 6 basis points (bps) at 2.46%.

It is heading for a weekly decline of 2 bps and is down sharply from a four-month high of 2.679% hit last week, helped by data from Britain and the United States showing inflation is slowing, and even more hawkish European rate setters, like Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot, saying rate hikes later this year may not be necessary. The yield rose 5 bps also on Wednesday, however, with investors fearing the rally in government bonds was overdone.

Bond yields move inversely to prices, and the rapid rise in central bank rates last year caused government bonds to sell off both in Europe and North America. BofA analysts are cautious around the prospects for disinflation with a soft landing in the U.S.

"We remain wary of both the speed of disinflation as well as changing policy responses to the fight against inflation," they said in a research note. The European Commission said in a flash estimate that euro zone consumer morale improved to -15.1 this month from -16.1 in June.

In Europe, France and Spain also issued new bonds. The ECB will meet next Thursday, and anything other than a 25 bps rate increase would come as a big surprise to markets. A Reuters poll of economists found a small majority of respondents expect a further hike in September.

Moves elsewhere in euro zone bond markets on Thursday were largely in line with the benchmark. Italy's 10 year yield was up 4.5 bps at 4.12%, also set for a small weekly decline, and the gap between Italian and German yields was steady at 165 bps, largely in the middle of its recent range.

Germany's two-year yield was up 7 bps at 3.26% and Italy's two-year yield was also up 6 bps at 3.78%.

