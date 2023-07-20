Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2100 hours DEL71 BIZ-RICE-2NDLD EXPORT BAN Govt bans exports of non-basmati white rice to boost domestic supply, help control price New Delhi: The government on Thursday banned exports of non-basmati white rice to boost domestic supply and keep retail prices under check during the upcoming festive season.

DEL53 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets settle at fresh lifetime highs; Nifty stares at 20k Mumbai: Extending winning momentum to the sixth day, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh record high levels on Thursday, driven by unabated foreign capital inflows and intense buying in banking and FMCG stocks.

DEL57 BIZ-RESULTS-LD INFOSYS Infosys' Q1 profit rises 11 pc to Rs 5,945 cr; company slashes FY24 outlook to 1-3.5 pc amid macro woes Bengaluru: IT services firm Infosys on Thursday reported an 11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in the June quarter at Rs 5,945 crore, but delivered a shocker by slashing full year growth outlook to 1-3.5 per cent hurt by macro uncertainties and delayed decision-making in the market.

DCM53 BIZ-RESULTS-LD HUL HUL Q1 profit rises 6.9 pc to Rs 2,556 crore New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Thursday reported a 6.9 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 2,556 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, riding on a gradual recovery in the FMCG industry despite operating in challenging environment.

DEL91 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee rises 15 paise to close at 81.93 against US dollar New Delhi: The rupee gained 15 paise to close at 81.93 against the US dollar on Thursday, as domestic equity benchmarks scaling all-time high levels and weakness in the American currency overseas boosted investor sentiments.

DEL64 BIZ-MCAP-HDFC BANK HDFC Bank becomes 2nd most valuable company; TCS falls to 3rd place New Delhi: HDFC Bank on Thursday became the second most valuable company by market capitalisation, overtaking IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services.

DEL47 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold rises Rs 100; silver bounces Rs 350 New Delhi: Gold price edged up Rs 100 to Rs 60,800 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday amid strong cues in overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)