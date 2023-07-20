UK tightens rules over bank account closures
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-07-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 21:33 IST
Banks in Britain will be forced to explain and delay any decision to close an account under new rules announced by the finance ministry on Thursday.
"The government has stepped in to address fears that banks are terminating accounts because they disagree with someone's political beliefs," the Treasury said in a statement.
