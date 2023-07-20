Left Menu

Bolivia hikes lithium resource estimate to 23 mln tons

Bolivia's lithium resources are now estimated at 23 million metric tons, its president said on Thursday after new government studies that cement the South American country's position as that estimated to hold the most lithium resources globally. Previous estimates had put this number at 21 million metric tons.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 21:58 IST
Bolivia hikes lithium resource estimate to 23 mln tons

Bolivia's lithium resources are now estimated at 23 million metric tons, its president said on Thursday after new government studies that cement the South American country's position as that estimated to hold the most lithium resources globally.

Previous estimates had put this number at 21 million metric tons. Speaking at a press conference, President Luis Arce said the government had also begun talks with representatives of the European Union for investments in lithium projects.

"All eyes are on Latin America and Bolivia because of the wealth we have of lithium and strategic minerals," Arce said. The state's lithium firm reached the new estimate after exploring more than 66 wells in two salt flats.

Bolivia has turned to investments from Russian and Chinese firms to develop its huge, but largely untapped resources of the white metal, a key component for batteries used to power electric vehicles. South America's so-called "lithium triangle" holds more than half the world's lithium reserves, according to U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) estimates. Bolivia's however, would surpass those of its neighbors Argentina and Chile, estimated at 20 million metric tons and 11 million metric tons respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023